‘Buhos luha’: Moving ‘Marry Me Marry You’ pilot trends

Marvi (Vina Morales), Paula (Sunshine Dizon), Elvie (Cherry Pie Picache), and the young Camille (Angeline Tan) mourn the death of Judith (Lotlot de Leon) in the pilot episode of ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Budol!” was how a number of “Marry Me, Marry You” viewers described, in jest, the pilot episode of the primetime series, which has been billed as light family viewing, after its opening scenes moved them to tears.

The series premiere, titled simply “Family,” explained the story behind Camille (Janine Gutierrez) having three families — those of her mother’s best friends Paula (Sunshine Dizon), Elvie (Cherry Pie Picache), and Marvi (Vina Morales).

Cancer-stricken, Camille’s mother Judith (played by Gutierrez’s real-life mother Lotlot de Leon) entrusted her daughter to her friends, in anticipation of her being orphaned. Camille’s (played as a child by Angeline Tan) father had passed on years earlier.

In a moving scene, Judith’s best friends, who also became her townhouse neighbors, obliged her final wish — to be given a sendoff party and a living eulogy, complete with funeral flowers and a framed portrait.

Giving their respective eulogy, Paula, Elvie, and Marvi each promised to Judith that they would raise Camille as their own, from taking her in to sending her to school.

That same night, Judith died surrounded by those she loved most. Watching her daughter dance with her would-be mothers, Judith closed her eyes a final time.

Transitioning to Camille as an adult, the pilot introduced the respective families of Paula, Elvie, and Marvi, and gave a glimpse of their shared daughter’s relationships with their children and husbands.

Camille’s crossroads and aspirations were also shown.

Faced with a decision to marry her boyfriend Rick (Akihiro Blanco) and migrate to Brazil where his job is, or stay in the Philippines to be with her families, Camille did not hesitate to choose the latter.

Camille was also revealed to be working towards reclaiming her mother’s townhouse, which had been put up for sale after her death.

As “Marry Me, Marry You” premiered on primetime television, its official hashtag ranked among the top trends on Twitter in the Philippines, peaking at No. 2.

The debut episode drew praise for its production value, its soundtrack of original tunes, and portrayals of its cast, led by Dizon, Picache, Morales, and Gutierrez.

The living eulogy, in particular, moved many viewers to tears, going by the flood of comments that expressed surprise with the opening’s affecting performances.

“Buhos luha agad, kakasimula pa lang,” wrote one fan on Kapamilya Online Live.

“Partida naman, wala pa si Paulo,” said another, referring to leading man Paulo Avelino. “Pero grabe, sulit na sulit na ‘yung binigay nina Vina, Sunshine, at Cherry Pie.”

“Nakaka-touch. Tawa, iyak. Tapos sobrang iyak. Then, happy. Essence ng family talaga,” tweeted one viewer.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and releases two-day advance episodes on iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

