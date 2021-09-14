BTS meets S. Korean president ahead of UN General Assembly

Watch more on iWantTFC

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with BTS at his office on Tuesday to award them their certificates of appointment as his Special Envoy for Future Generations and Culture.

Along with the letter, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were also given diplomatic passports.

The ceremony comes after the Blue House announced earlier in July that the septet has been tasked by Moon to "raise awareness on global agendas, such as sustainable development, to future generations and to strengthen the nation's diplomatic power across the world."



Among their inaugural responsibilities is to attend the 76th Annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York, which kicked off on September 14.

According to the Office of the President, BTS will be joining Moon in the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) of the Decade of Action on September 20.

BTS is expected to deliver a speech at the session which seeks to tackle "urgent actions needed to ensure COVID-19 response and recovery efforts are equitable, inclusive and accelerate the transition to sustainable development," "demonstrate that transformative change at scale is possible between now and 2030," and "reinforce the continued relevance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and build momentum in advance of major summits and intergovernmental meetings."

A pre-recorded video performance will also be played at the global meeting.

"As BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the world over the years, BTS' participation in the UN General Assembly will serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and elicit sympathy for future generations on major international issues," the Blue House said in a statement.

Ahead of their appearance at the General Assembly, the megastars launched a project titled "Youth Today, Your Story" on Twitter, where they asked netizens to share their experiences in the last two years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dear young people,

What were the past 2 yrs like for you, and what's your world like today? Express the precious things that make up your world or show who you are now with an image, an emoji or a word



At the UN, your stories will begin.



"Dear young people, What were the past 2 yrs like for you, and what's your world like today? Express the precious things that make up your world or show who you are now with an image, an emoji or a word. At the UN, your stories will begin," they wrote.

Following the post, each member also shared their responses on how they have been coping with the global crisis as well.

BTS, who have long been advocates of spreading love and positivity through their music and other releases, first spoke at the UN in 2018.

The group also has an ongoing campaign with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Launched in 2017, the "Love Myself" movement has raised nearly $ 3 million.