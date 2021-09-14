BTS, Coldplay set to release single 'My Universe'

After months of speculation, the highly anticipated collaboration between two of the world’s biggest music groups has finally been confirmed.

On Monday, Alien Radio FM, Coldplay’s promotional page for their forthcoming studio album “Music of the Spheres,” posted a cryptic video that revealed their next single, titled “My Universe,” will feature the wildly popular South Korean boy band BTS.

Both artists announced the release of the much-awaited song, which is due on September 24, shortly after on their social media pages, along with the pre-order details of its limited edition CD set on their respective digital channels.

The two-track record, made available for pre-order on HYBE’s Weverse Shop and Coldplay’s official portal, however, sold out within minutes.

According to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, “My Universe" is an anthem for star-crossed lovers.

“We really don’t believe in any boundaries or separation of anything really, and so the song 'My Universe' is about someone being told they can’t love a certain person, or can’t be with this race, or they can’t be gay -- whatever it might be," the singer-songwriter shared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

He continued: "We thought, it would be good to sing this with BTS because maybe we're not supposed to be together. And it turned out to be one of the most fun things ever. I went to Korea to be with them, it’s been amazing.”

While no other details for the English-Korean track have been disclosed, fans suspect the piece will feature BTS’ youngest members, Kim Taehyung, also known by his stage name V, and Jeon Jungkook, after the leaked cut of the song made rounds on the internet a few months prior.

The duo, dubbed by ARMY as Taekook, is the most requested subunit of the fanbase. Despite much clamor from supporters, the pair has yet to work on a song together exclusively.

Followers of both groups have eagerly been waiting for this team-up since the septet performed an enthralling cover of the British rock band's iconic hit "Fix You" on MTV Unplugged earlier this year.

Coldplay, which rarely permits other artists to cover their songs, praised the heart-tugging arrangement and captivating delivery of BTS on Twitter.

The British band's upcoming album “Music of the Spheres," is set to drop on October 15.