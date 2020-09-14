WATCH: Korina Sanchez mentions 3 'sexiest' local stars she has interviewed

MANILA -- Of all the local showbiz personalities she has interviewed, Korina Sanchez considers these three men the sexiest.

The "Rated K" host and former "TV Patrol" anchor made the statement during her guest appearance on Vice Ganda's online show.

In the second part of the "Gabing Gabi na Vice" interview, which was uploaded on YouTube over the weekend, Sanchez was asked about three interviewees that have made her feel exhilarated or "kilig."

She first mentioned veteran comedian Vic Sotto. "I feel talagang very sexy, meaning parang nakakatakot... Alam mo 'yung 'pag nakaharap mo parang nakakatakot? I really feel that one of the sexiest men I've interviewed is Vic Sotto," she said.

"Gulat ka ah?" Sanchez continued, noticing the surprised look on Vice Ganda's face. "Pag si Vic kaharap mo, talagang si Vic, may something."

She went on to add actors Robin Padilla and Jericho Rosales.

Reacting to the names she mentioned, Vice Ganda said: "Ang lalakas ng sex appeal ng mga nabanggit mong lalaki."

Sanchez replied, saying: "Iyong tatlong 'yan, sa mga na-interview ko ha, talagang meron silang tinatawag na kamandag."

Watch her talk about the three "sexiest" local stars she interviewed starting at the 11:36 mark in the video below: