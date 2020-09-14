WATCH: AC Bonifacio releases dance cover of BTS' 'Dynamite'

MANILA – AC Bonifacio came up with her own dance cover of BTS’ hit song “Dynamite,” which was uploaded on her YouTube channel.

“Without a doube, I wanted to make a cover right when I heard the teaser and even more when the full song and choreography came out,” Bonifacio said.

While showing off her moves, Bonifacio also gave a little tour of the “colorful and busy downtown Vancouver” in her video.

Just last month, the South Korean boy band delighted their fans all over the world when they performed “Dynamite” at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards for the first time.

The disco track is BTS’ first single off their much-anticipated new album, expected to be released later this year. It features upbeat, positive lyrics, and is BTS's first fully English song.