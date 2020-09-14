SkyCable to carry first virtual Emmys on FOX Life

An Emmy statuette is seen on the red carpet before guests arrive for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. Robyn Beck, AFP

MANILA – The 72nd Emmy Awards is happening in a week and unlike in previous years, it will go virtual for the first time due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The awards show will go live from Los Angeles on September 20 (US time) and will simultaneously air in the Philippines on the morning of September 21 (Manila time).

In the country, it will broadcast at 8 a.m. and will have a pre-awards show at 7 a.m. and a primetime encore at 8 p.m. on FOX Life on SkyCable.

The nominees for this year were announced last July with HBO's "Watchmen," an innovative reimagining of a superhero graphic novel that tackled racism in America, topping the list with 26 nods.

Perennial Amazon hit "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" was tops among the comedies with 20 nominations, followed by dark dramas "Ozark" and "Succession" at 18 each.

"Watchmen" will compete in the best limited series category, alongside "Little Fires Everywhere," "Mrs America," "Unbelievable" and "Unorthodox."

Stars Regina King and Jeremy Irons also earned nominations.

In the running for best drama series are seven repeat nominees -- "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Killing Eve," "Ozark," "Stranger Things" and "Succession" -- and first-time honoree "The Mandalorian," a "Star Wars" spinoff.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman is hotly tipped to win an Emmy for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown," the Netflix hit series.

Four of the eight nominees for best comedy series are new to the category: "Dead to Me," "Insecure," "The Kominsky Method" and camp vampire series "What We Do In The Shadows."

They will compete against returning favorites "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Good Place" and "Schitt's Creek."

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the festivities from Staples Center but with no red carpet and no live audience.

According to a report by Variety, the producers of the telecast will try to have cameras in as many as over 100 locations where the nominees will be during the live show.

“This will all depend on the comfort level of the people at the other end, but we’ve got to go and find them,” executive producer Ian Stewart told Variety.

“They might be at home, they might be in the garden, might be in a hotel, they might be standing on the side of the street. It doesn’t really matter, wherever they feel comfortable. But we want to bring every nominee that we can logistically, live into the show,” he added.

The Emmy -- honoring the best in television -- will be the first major awards show since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which has ravaged Hollywood, stalling production of many television shows and shuttering movie theaters.