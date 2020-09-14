Pinoy indie artists get chance to perform live with Anderson Paak

Filipino music artists will have the opportunity to vie for a slot to perform alongside Grammy Award-winning artist Brandon Paak Anderson known professionally as Anderson Paak.

Paak is a two-time Grammy Award winner having brought home his first trophy in 2019 for Best Rap Performance for the song “Bubblin’ and in 2020 for Best R&B Album for "Ventura."

Paak, who hails from Oxnard, California, is a brand ambassador for action sports brand and worldwide advocate for free creative expression, Vans.

Vans announced last September 2 the Asia-Pacific music competition, Vans Musicians Wanted, where indie artists will be given the chance to be heard by a global audience. Musicians can submit their music to vans.com/MusiciansWanted anytime until September 30.

The top five artists from the Asia-Pacific region will perform in the Vans Musicians Wanted concert in December and will have their album distributed for free through Spinnup, Universal Music Group’s distribution service for independent artists.

The grand prize winner will have his or her music video produced by Universal Music Group with a year’s worth of free distribution from Spinnup and the opportunity to open for Anderson Paak in 2021. The winner will also receive Vans product, Fender guitar gear, as well as Vans Spotify and Apple Music playlisting.

Among the judges for the competition are Atlanta native and hiphop artist Destin Choice Route, who is known by his stage name, J.I.D., Chinese born rapper Boban Phoenix, and British indie rock artist Nilufer Yanya whose debut album, "Miss Universe," received international critical acclaim.