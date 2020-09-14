Home  >  Entertainment

'My angel on earth': Dani Barretto's daughter Millie turns 1

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2020 11:29 AM | Updated as of Sep 14 2020 11:30 AM

MANILA -- Dani Barretto and husband Xavi Panlilio celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Camilla Marguerite. 

Barretto took to social media to share photos of their daughter whose nickname is Millie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dani Barretto-Panlilio (@danibarretto) on

"And just like that, my baby is now 1 year old. I can still remember the first time I held you in my arms, I never thought that kind of love was possible. My heart was overflowing with joy and gratitude. I couldn’t stop thanking the Lord for giving me you," the eldest daughter of Marjorie Barretto wrote in the caption of her newest Instagram post.

"Oh Millie, you changed mama’s life in so many beautiful ways. I am who I am today because of you. You gave meaning and purpose to my life. You’re truly God’s greatest gift to Dada and Mama! Happy 1st Birthday my angel on earth! I love you endlessly. Love, Mom," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dani Barretto-Panlilio (@danibarretto) on

Barretto and Panlilio tied the knot in April 2019.

Meanwhile, Marjorie also shared her birthday messages for her granddaughter on Instagram.

Read More:  Dani Barretto   Xavi Panlilio   celebrity baby   celebrity birthday  