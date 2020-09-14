LOOK: Janica Nam Floresca finds new love after Hashtag Franco

MANILA – Model Janica Floresca has found new love.

Floresca introduced her new boyfriend through an Instagram post on Sunday.

Sharing Polaroid pictures of them, Floresca wrote: “Love just comes naturally and it will find its way into our lives, just like how God has sent you to me.”

Floresca then described her boyfriend as her “today and all of my tomorrow’s.”

Floresca was previously in a relationship with late Hashtag member Franco Hernandez.

Hernandez was considered as one of the most promising members of the group Hashtags before he drowned off the coast of Davao Occidental during a trip with Floresca and their friends.

He was only 26 at the time.