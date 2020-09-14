Liza Dino weighs in on proposal to include Netflix, other streaming services in MTRCB's scope

MANILA – The head of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) weighed in on the proposal of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to include in its scope streaming services like Netflix.

Speaking during the media conference for “Sine Sandaan,” FDCP Chair Liza Dino said “it’s an MTRCB call” but from the perspective of the FDCP, she believes that these video-on-demand platforms already have their own mechanisms for regulation.

“May mga control sila na ginagamit to make sure na may classification ang panonood ng pelikula,” she said.

“Siguro, on a very grounded perspective, ang nakikita ko lang talaga na hardship, just in case this will be put in place is madi-delay talaga ang pagpapalabas ng mga pelikula on the platform,” she added.

Dino explained the impact if the MTRCB's proposal is adopted in the Philippines.

“Just to give you an idea, for example, yung mga ipapalabas ng September [2020], lahat tayo all over the world, alam natin na worldwide, September siya ipapalabas. Siguro hindi muna siya mapapanood for three months to four months [dito sa Pilipinas],” she said.

“Yun ang magiging setback. Talagang mahuhili sila sa pagpapalabas ng mga latest content na ipapalabas ng platforms na ito,” she added.

Dino thinks it would be best to “revisit” the proposal and see the “value [gained from it] versus the effect also of these kinds of regulation.”

Netflix last April said it logged some 16 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2020 after billions of people were forced to stay indoors as various governments imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The surge in subscribers led to a 27 percent increase in revenue, allowing Netflix to earn some $5.7 billion, the company had said in a statement.