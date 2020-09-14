K-pop: 2NE1’s CL, Stray Kids, Astro sub-unit drop new songs

MANILA – Fans of South Korean pop music saw an eventful Monday after former 2NE1 leader CL, boy band Stray Kids, and a sub-unit of the group Astro released new songs.

Around noon, CL – or Lee Chaelin – dropped the rap-heavy song “Post Up,” her first release since she put out the six-track extended play “In the Name of Love” last December 2019.

On the same day, 8-piece boy group Stray Kids also unveiled the music video for the song “Back Door” from their upcoming repackage album “IN生.”

The boy band Astro debuted its first sub-unit, composed of Moonbin and Sanha, with the song “Bad Idea.”

Following the release, CL had Filipino netizens talking, with the hashtag #PostUP_CL leading Twitter Philippines’ list of trending topics.

The hashtags #StrayKids_BackDoor, #StrayKidsIn生 and #BadIdeaOutNow also made the list upon the release of both songs.

CL, dubbed as the “Baddest Female,” debuted in 2009 as a member of 2NE1, one of the most successful K-pop girl groups. The quarter disbanded in 2016 following the departure of member Minzy.

Stray Kids, meanwhile, debuted in 2017 under JYP Entertainment, while Astro – which counts among its members heartthrob Cha Eunwoo – debuted in 2016.