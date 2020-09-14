Heaven Peralejo denies asking Pacquiaos for financial help

MANILA -- Actress Heaven Peralejo took to social media to deny that she asked financial help from the family of her former boyfriend, Jimuel Pacquiao.

This comes after veteran entertainment columnist Lolit Solis, in an Instagram post, said the actress asked P100,000 from Jimuel's father, boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao.

“The past few weeks have redefined the public’s impression of me. It was hurtful and I needed some time to think it through. I’ll get straight to the point. I didn’t ask anyone for money. I am beyond grateful that I am blessed with opportunities to earn an honest living. Whatever I have now is a product of my hard work and not extracted from anyone’s pockets," Peralejo said on Instagram Stories.

She also thanked the Pacquiao family for clearing her name.

“Thank you to Jim and his family. I appreciate your efforts to stand with me. As well as to my family, friends, and supporters, thank you for always looking after me. I hope we can all move forward from this issue," Peralejo added.

In a post on Instagram Stories, Jimuel lambasted Solis as well as a gossip website.

“I would like to clarify that the issue posted by Lolit Solis and fashionpulis about Heaven is false. There was no money given and there was no communication. We keep getting involved in these issues and I just want to clear things up. She is not the type of girl and we are in good terms so no need for all the bashing," Jimuel said.

Peralejo and Jimuel confirmed their relationship in March last year. But they broke up just several months after.

There were insinuations that the relationship was motivated by money, which Jimuel himself denied.