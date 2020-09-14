Carlo Aquino gets thank you message from baby's mom Trina Candaza

MANILA -- Model Trina Candaza took to Instagram Stories to thank her boyfriend Carlo Aquino for taking good care of her and their child, Enola Mithi Aquino.

Candaza shared her message to Aquino as she posted a photo of the actor carrying their baby girl.

"Thank you love for taking care of me and Mithi. Hindi ko akalain na aalagaan mo kami ng ganito. Mahal ko kayo ng anak natin," Candaza wrote.

Candaza also thanked all those who welcomed their baby.

On Sunday, Aquino received congratulatory messages after he posted a photo of a baby on his personal Instagram account.

ABS-CBN News reached out to Star Magic, who confirmed that the baby is indeed Aquino’s child.

In January 2019, reports that Aquino and Candaza are dating emerged. Months later, in July last year, Aquino confirmed that he is "happy" with Candaza.

Aquino posted a photo with her for the first time on his social media page in September 2019.

Last February, Aquino said in an interview that he already seemed to have found "the one" in Candaza.