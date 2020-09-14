Angel Locsin reacts to reports she, Neil Arce have broken up

MANILA – Angel Locsin put an end to speculations that she and her fiancé Neil Arce have decided to call it quits.

Through an Instagram Story, Locsin shared a screen capture showing multiple videos uploaded on YouTube about their supposed break up.

Across it, the actress wrote: “Oh wow. Can’t believe some people would stoop this low.”

“Why do some people make this much effort to put me in a bad light? That is the question,” she added.

In a joint interview last June, Locsin said she and Arce have yet to decide whether they are going to postpone their wedding which was originally scheduled to happen this year.

Locsin begged off from disclosing the actual date of the ceremony, but she teased that’s in the near future.

On whether they will push through or postpone it, she said: “Parang masyadong maaga to decide kung tuloy or anong mangyayari. Hindi natin alam baka next week may vaccine na. Hindi na lang po kami magko-complain. Maghihintay na lang kami kung ano mang mangyayari.”

This was echoed by Arce, saying, “I think we’ll decide somewhere near our date na lang if we’re gonna move it or not.”

The couple got engaged in June 2019 and had since started planning their big day.