After welcoming 6th child, Gian Sotto still feels like a first-time dad

MANILA – Gian and Joy Sotto’s family continues to grow.

According to her Instagram post, Joy gave birth to a baby boy last Saturday.

She said giving birth to their sixth child “was a totally different experience for me, compared to all other 5 pregnancies and deliveries” because she had so much fear and anxiety.

“I couldn’t stop crying. It was my first time to be alone, without @giansotto by my side, but grateful for my doctors and the nurses as well who helped calm me down,” she said.

“Of course I praise God for HIS comfort and peace upon me from delivery to recovery,” she added.

Gian, for his part, said in his own Instagram update that he feels like a first-time dad even though he’s already been a father to their five kids for years.

He also thanked everyone who have been praying for their family and sending them well wishes.

“Thank you so much to all of you who continue to stand in faith and prayer with us! Maraming maraming salamat mga kapatid! God bless you all always brothers and sisters,” he said.

Gian and Joy have yet to announce the name of their new baby boy.