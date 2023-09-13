The celebrated 90s boy band NSYNC reunited Wednesday (Manila time) at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

In an unexpected twist, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick graced the stage to present the Best Pop award to Taylor Swift for “Anti-Hero.”

Going by her reaction, Swift hadn't foreseen NSYNC's reunion, let alone receiving her award.

“I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this, like I had your dolls,” Swift expressed as she ascended the stage to accept her VMA, embracing all five NSYNC members before doing so.

“You’re pop personified. So to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much,” she added.

Swift proceeded to ask about what the group is currently up to, seemingly on behalf of all their fans, herself included.

“Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now?” she said.

Anti-Hero takes home Best Pop #VMA with *NSYNC presenting Taylor Swift with the award pic.twitter.com/SQpKn5pVHY — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 13, 2023

NSYNC sold more than 70 million records -- 30 million in the US -- with a dozen singles making the Top 40, adult contemporary, dance, Latin, country or R&B charts.

The group are also among the most successful live acts in pop, with the first 52 dates of the "No Strings Attached" world tour selling out in record time.

The band's first single, "I Want You Back" (1996), became the longest Top 10 entry for a new group, while the self-titled debut album, released in 1997, sold more than 10 million copies.

The next two records, "No Strings Attached" and "Celebrity," topped the US charts in 2000 and 2001, while other memorable singles include "Bye Bye Bye," "Girlfriend" and "It's Gonna Be Me."

NSYNC went on what they described at the time as a "hiatus" in 2002 but have not performed together since -- except for a brief reunion in 2013 when Timberlake received an award at the MTV Video Music Awards. – With AFP