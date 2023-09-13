LOOK: Robi Domingo, fiancee attend Pre-Cana seminar

MANILA -- Kapamilya host Robi Domingo and his fiancee Maiqui Pineda have attended a Pre-Cana, a marriage preparation course for couples who will be married in a Catholic Church.

On Instagram, Domingo uploaded a snap of him and his soon-to-be wife attending the seminar.

According to Ruben M. Tanseco, S.J. Center for Family Ministries, the CANA program "focuses on the growth of the individual and the couple, to form a family that embodies the fundamental values of love, justice, and peace. This shapes Filipino families for others, serving their community and the world."

Just last month, Domingo told ABS-CBN News and other members of entertainment media that their wedding will push through as scheduled after Pineda revealed that she is battling a rare autoimmune disease.

"We talked about it. And honestly, because of her condition, I was the one who told her baka dapat i-delay natin ng konti, kasi medyo iniisip ko na 'yung health niya. And then, siya 'yung nagsabi na 'Don't. Give me something to hope for," Domingo said.

"And upon hearing that siyempre, iyak ako. 'Lalaban tayo, lalaban,'" Domingo added.

Now that his fiancee is focused on her health, Domingo said he is now doing the work for their upcoming wedding.

Early last month, Domingo and Pineda celebrated their fifth year together.

