LOOK: Maymay Entrata takes a tour of Milan

Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata made sure to maximize her working trip to Milan, Italy by touring some of its picturesque sites.

Entrata joined several Kapamilya stars for last weekend's “ASAP in Milan" event, but she also found the time to explore the popular European city.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” winner shared to her legion of followers some snaps of her Milan tour.

Entrata visited the iconic Duomo di Milano and the Galleria Vittoria Emanuele II, a known shopping mall in Milan.

It was the actress-host’s second time to visit the Italian city but the first time to perform her hit single “Amakabogera” for Filipinos in Italy.

“Excited ako kasi po pangalawang beses ko na pong pupunta sa Milan. At ‘yung Milan po talaga, isa sa best audience po talaga,” she said before she departed from the country.

Last month, Entrata marked another career milestone as a recording artist as she appeared on the iconic Times Tower billboard in New York City’s Time Square.

The Kapamilya artist was shown on the massive digital billboard as part of Spotify’s “Equal” campaign, which highlights women musicians from around the world.

Just last August 18, Entrata releases her track "Tsada Mahigugma."

Entrata recently marked her seventh year in show business. She started her career after joining the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2016.

Since the release of her hit song “Amakabogera,” the ABS-CBN star has challenged herself to improve in terms of singing.



