Actress Angelica Panganiban,her fiance, businessman Gregg Homan, and their baby girl Amila Sabine, flew to Australia for a vacation.

On Instagram, Panganiban uploaded photos taken from their visit to Sydney Harbour.

The actress also shared snaps while watching Australian football at Newcastle, New South Wales.

In their vlog uploaded on September 4, the couple shared their experiences bringing Bean abroad.

Panganiban and Homan marked their third anniversary last July. They are getting married early next year.

The couple shared in their previous vlog, that they have already told their close friends, family and relatives abroad to save the date of when they intend to tie the knot.

Panganiban gave birth to baby Bean last October 2022.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC