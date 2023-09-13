Joshua Garcia, Emilienne Vigier together in Milan?

MANILA – Dedicated fans of Joshua Garcia could not help but spot the resemblance between the actor's recent social media post and that of French-Filipino athlete Emilienne Vigier, hinting at their potential presence together in Milan, Italy.

From a glance at their respective social media profiles, it appears that the two spent the day together and also visited the same church.

Although they do not appear together in a single photograph, their followers are strongly convinced that they are vacationing together in Milan.





Just recently Vigier posted on Instagram her selfie with Garcia. Across their photo, the caption "Jtmmmm" was inscribed, leading some to speculate that it might possibly mean "je t'aime," which translates to "I love you" in French.

Both individuals consistently ignite dating rumors, yet neither has addressed the topic publicly.

Before this, Garcia was rumored to be in a relationship with beauty vlogger Bella Racelis.

Garcia, however, reiterated at that time that he is single amid persistent rumors romantically linking him with Racelis, with whom he has been seen several times on various occasions.

Garcia’s last public relationship was with actress Julia Barretto.