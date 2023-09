Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM group Bandang Lapis opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Wednesday with their hits "Kung Alam Mo Lang" and "Kabilang Buhay."

Aside from promoting their social accounts and songs, the band also promoted their newest single "Wag Ka Nang Umiyak."

The band started getting noticed when their song, "Kabilang Buhay,” climbed the streaming charts.

Bandang Lapis gained more attention for the relatable “hugot” themes of their original songs.