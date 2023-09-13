ASAP Natin ‘To Milan entertains Filipinos in Europe

ASAP Natin 'To - the world's longest-running Filipino variety show and the biggest globally touring Filipino concert from leading Filipino media and entertainment company ABS-CBN – made history on September 10 at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, a town in the Metropolitan City of Milan.

The first Filipino variety show to do a live show in Milan, it attracted crowds from across Europe and the world.

ASAP Natin 'To in Milan was a gigantic spectacle with a star-studded line-up: AC Bonifacio, Angeline Quinto, Bamboo, Bassilyo, Belle Mariano, Darren Espanto, Dimples Romana, Donny Pangilinan, Erik Santos, Inigo Pascual, Janella Salvador, Jona, Joshua Garcia, Kim Chiu, Kitchie Nadal, Klarisse De Guzman, KZ Tandingan, Lovi Poe, Martin Nievera, Maymay Entrata, Moira Dela Torre, Morissette, Paulo Avelino, Piolo Pascual, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Smugglaz, and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

Primetime King FPJ’s Batang Quiapo Coco Martin was the show’s special guest. Joining them from Italy are: Rodelle Borja from Ireland's Got Talent 2019, Camille Cabaltera and Nizzil Jimenez from X-Factor Italia 2017, Akie Poblete from Rome, Jenika Duran from Piedmont, Nico Hidalgo from Santemo New Talent 2022, Monica Bautista from Turin, Armand Curameng from Sicily, Koro Hiraya Choir from Milan, and Hermes from World of Dance Italy 2023.

Creations of Milan-based fashion designers Chona Bacaoco, Lionell Christian Lanuzo, Athena, among others, were also featured during the show, with the creation of Dubai-based fashion designer Michael Cinco.