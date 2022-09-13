Home  >  Entertainment

Showbiz veterans gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2022 06:05 PM | Updated as of Sep 13 2022 06:08 PM

MANILA -- The pillars of the entertainment industry came together on Monday night to celebrate 103 years of Philippine cinema.

Spearheaded by the Film Development Council of the Philippine (FDCP), the event centered on the theme “Awit at Pelikula: The Philippine Film Industry Month Gala 2022.” 

Held at the Teatrino Promenade in San Juan City, the event was hosted by Piolo Pascual and featured performances from Christopher de Leon, Dulce, Bituin Escalante, Aicelle Santos-Zambrano, Jed Madela, Poppert Bernadas and Lara Maigue, among others.

A tribute was also given to Cherie Gil, celebrating her legacy and contribution to the entertainment industry.

Here are some photos from the gathering, as posted by the FDCP on Facebook.

Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 1
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 2
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 3
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 4
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 5
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 6
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 7
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 8
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 9
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 10
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 11
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 12
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 13
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 14
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 15
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 16
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 17
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 18
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 19
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 20
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 21
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 22
Showbiz vets gather to celebrate 103 years of PH cinema 23

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

 

Read More:  FDCP   cinema   Awit at Pelikula  