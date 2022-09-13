MANILA -- The pillars of the entertainment industry came together on Monday night to celebrate 103 years of Philippine cinema.

Spearheaded by the Film Development Council of the Philippine (FDCP), the event centered on the theme “Awit at Pelikula: The Philippine Film Industry Month Gala 2022.”

Held at the Teatrino Promenade in San Juan City, the event was hosted by Piolo Pascual and featured performances from Christopher de Leon, Dulce, Bituin Escalante, Aicelle Santos-Zambrano, Jed Madela, Poppert Bernadas and Lara Maigue, among others.

A tribute was also given to Cherie Gil, celebrating her legacy and contribution to the entertainment industry.

Here are some photos from the gathering, as posted by the FDCP on Facebook.

