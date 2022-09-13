READ: Star Magic warns public vs scammers

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Magic took to social media to warn the public against scammers claiming they are part of Star Magic Workshops and offering services such as go-sees and auditions.

On its various social media platforms, the talent management stressed that they "will not conduct any kind of audition that offers monetary compensation" and "will not also ask for payment in joining auditions."

The Star Magic said it will take legal steps to prevent the spread of false information.

Below is the official announcement of Star Magic:

Last May, the Star Magic announced that it will launch its first hybrid public summer workshops.

