Nadine Lustre is a vision on 5 covers of pop culture mag

Multi-hyphenate Nadine Lustre is a vision in her “declaration of independence,” posing for five covers of a pop culture magazine’s anniversary issue.

Lustre wowed her followers Monday with the five-cover reveal from Rank magazine, which is marking its fifth anniversary with the special release.

“From her early days as a wide-eyed aspirant to her whirlwind romance with national fame, and now in her continuing reign as entertainment and pop culture royalty, there remains to be an incontestable fact that Nadine Lustre is an indomitable force and she is showing no signs of slowing down,” Rank said.

Befitting her royalty tag, Lustre is seen donning regal outfits in black and white and sporting oversized jewelry, as photographed by Jerick Sanchez.

The special feature on Lustre also enumerates the many hats she’s worn since joining showbiz: “award-winning actress, a musician, a sold-out concert performer, creative visionary and entrepreneur, fashion icon, and even a fan-anointed figure head.”

“We pore over the inner workings of no less than the ‘President’ herself, as she reflects not just on her ever-evolving creative journey, but her preachings on freedom and a firm sense of self above all else,” Rank added.

Lustre’s cover-girl appearance coincides with her nearing big-screen comeback “Deleter,” a psychological thriller from Mikhail Red which stars her in the lead role.