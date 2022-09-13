Musical film 'Pera, Kwarta, Salapi' highlights life of OFWs

Handout photo.

MANILA — The new musical film "Pera, Kwarta, Salapi" highlights the life and struggles of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the music scene.

Inspired by the musical hit "Mamma Mia," lead actor Marvin Velasquez said the film also teaches Filipinos how to spend their money wisely.

"It all about money, in terms of you gained that from hardships, from your hard work, you have to spend it wisely," he told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

Velasquez added that "Pera, Kwarta, Salapi" also shows how forgiveness can heal wounds in relationships and how it can help people move forward in life.

"Ipinapakita rin sa film na ito ‘yung Filipino values, ‘yung true friendship, time can heal the wounds. I feel proud na nakagawa ako ng ganitong film, worldwide pa ‘yung kanyang showing," Velasquez said.

"To uplift na rin the Filipino artists and the Filipino music, ‘yun ang importante eh. ‘Yung sariling atin," he added.

"Pera, Kwarta, Salapi" is set to premiere in Worthing, England in September and in the Philippines in October.

"I would like to thank all my fans and supporters for all your help with my social media promotions, downloading my singles on digitals, and for all the thoughtful, kind words that uplift my spirit as an artist and musician. Indeed, music is the universal language that unites people around the world,” he said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: