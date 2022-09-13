MANILA -- Actress Andi Eigenmann took to social media to share that she has finally joined her first surfing competition in Siargao.

On her Instagram Story uploaded on Monday, the actress shared a photo of her taken by Pabst Camingue Photography, which shows her carrying a surfboard.

In the post, Eigenmann said she made it to the second round of the competition as she thanked her fiancé, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo.

"Sooo happy! Thanks mahal," Eigenmann wrote on her post.

Photos of Eigenmann joining the 7th Pacifico Local Surfing Competition were also uploaded on social media by Pabst Camingue Photography.

In her previous post on Instagram, Eigenmann expressed her happiness to be living the "surfing dreams" of her younger self.

She said she got into surfing only in her late 20s and she thought for a while that maybe it’s too late for her to get good at it.

Despite this, Eigenmann said she kept going anyway “because it made me happy, and it made me feel ME.”

Eigenmann is engaged to Alipayo. They are based in Siargao with their two kids Lilo and Koa, as well as Eigenmann’s firstborn Ellie, her daughter with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

