MANILA – The much-awaited send-off concert of Ben&Ben has been moved anew.

According to concert promoter Ovation Productions, the final date of the concert is now on December 18 and no longer on December 16.

The newly scheduled show will be held at the SMDC Festival Grounds.

“We want to extend our gratitude to those who showed and lined up outside CCP Open Grounds last September 3 despite the inclement weather conditions. We also want to thank the rest of the ticket buyers for their patience and understanding,” Ovation Productions said.

For those who have already purchased tickets, they may either carry forward their existing tickets as or request for a full refund.

Those who will opt to make a refund must be able to do such from September 12 to 30 only. Ticketholders will receive emails containing the steps on how to apply for the refund.

The concert was originally scheduled on September 3 but it was cancelled due to bad weather.

Ben&Ben recently released "The Ones We Once Loved" as a single ahead of the band's tour.

