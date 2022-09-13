Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 contestant Eva Le Queen explained why pageants are important in the lives of the LGBT community in the latest "Untucked" episode of the show.

While discussing what happened during their improv challenge with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Eva noted that many in the queer community dream of walking in pageants.

"Alam mo, pangarap ‘to ng mga bakla eh. Parang lahat ng baklang nanood ng Miss Universe. At some point in their lives siguro naisip nila na ang sarap sigurong maglakad ng ganyan kataas ang heels at mag-pageant," she said.

"Ta's mahaba ‘yung gown," Minty Fresh said. "Korek, ta's nung naririnig ko na ‘yung music nung evening gown competition, talagang feel na feel ko na ‘yung pageant. Kahit Divisoria lang ‘tong gown ko irarampa ko talaga ’to," Eva added.

Aside from being part of the debut season, Eva was filled with gratitude that "Drag Race Philippines" fulfilled her dreams.

"Sabi ko kay Marina (Summers), this is a dream come true. Bukod sa drag, parang ang sarap-sarap maging bakla. Bigay-hilig talaga sa mga fantasies mo. Ang dami nang natupad na dreams ko rito sa ‘Drag Race’ in the past few weeks," she said.

"Lalabas tayo ritong mas bakla," Minty replied.

The Philippines has been considered as one of the powerhouses in pageantry for winning multiple crowns in various pageants.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: