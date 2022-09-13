Angeline Quinto, Budakhel trio wow sold-out crowd in Edmonton

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Angeline Quinto was excited to be back in Edmonton after two years of not being able to perform due to the pandemic.

She has embarked on a concert tour of Canada and the US after giving birth to her first baby last April 27. She is joined by Filipino singers Bugoy Drilon, Daryl Ong and Michael Pangilinan of the vocal trio Budakhel.

"Sobrang natutuwa ako na nakabalik dito after two years na hindi ako nagawa ng shows. Of course, first time kong makasama ang budakhel na makapag-show abroad," Quinto said.

(I'm really happy to be back here [in Edmonton] after two years of not being able to do shows. Of course, it's my first time to do shows with Budakhel abroad.)

This is also Budakhel’s first time to perform in Canada.

"I'm so happy kasi nabigyan kami ng opportunity to share our gift which is music," Drilon said. "I never thought that I will be here [in Edmonton]."

(I'm so happy because we were given an opportunity to share our gift which is music.)

For his part, Ong said, "nakaka-overhelmed. First time namin dito. Thankful kami sa lahat ng sponsors, producers, everyone na nagbuo nitong show na ito."

(I'm overwhelmed. It's our first time here [in Edmonton]. We are thankful for all the sponsors, producers, everyone who made this show.)

Quinto offered a special song to relive her mother's memories, while Drilon, Ong, and Pangilinan wowed the audience with their soulful renditions of their hit songs.

For concertgoers, the sold-out show in Edmonton brought back memories from home.

The group's next stops will be in different cities in the US. They will be back in Calgary, Alberta on October 2.