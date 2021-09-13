What people say about Kisses Delavin's P1K/day allowance

MANILA — In an interview with “King of Talk” Boy Abunda, Miss Universe candidate Kisses Delavin revealed that her allowance as a college student was P1,000 per day, but would only spend an average of P100 for the entire week.
Delavin was recalling how, growing up, she has always been thrifty and “valued money” due to seeing her parents’ hard work, such that she would opt to eat at home as a college student, to set aside most of her allowance.
“Sina mommy and daddy, pinapabaunan ako ng 1,000 per day sa La Salle, pero I think I would spend mga 100 — one week na ‘yun… Because I always eat at home,” she said.
At the time, Delavin’s home was a condominium unit situated just across the De La Salla University-Manila campus, where she studied accountancy in 2016.
She resumed her studies, after her “Pinoy Big Brother” stint, in 2019, this time taking up business administration.
Shortly after Delavin’s interview with Abunda was released on Friday, her statement about her allowance quickly made the rounds online, drawing both funny and serious reactions.
Comments ranged from those wishing they had the same allowance as a college student, to those doubting whether Delavin actually managed to only spend P100 for an entire week.
Her fans, meanwhile, came to her defense, claiming that a budget of P100 a week for a student is possible, especially with Delavin’s setup of living just across her school.
Others made light of Delavin’s “rich girl” allowance, while some saw the conversation as an opportunity to point out societal issues.
