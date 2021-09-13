What people say about Kisses Delavin's P1K/day allowance

Kisses Delavin talks about valuing money in an interview with Boy Abunda. YouTube: The Boy Abunda Talk Channel

MANILA — In an interview with “King of Talk” Boy Abunda, Miss Universe candidate Kisses Delavin revealed that her allowance as a college student was P1,000 per day, but would only spend an average of P100 for the entire week.

Delavin was recalling how, growing up, she has always been thrifty and “valued money” due to seeing her parents’ hard work, such that she would opt to eat at home as a college student, to set aside most of her allowance.

“Sina mommy and daddy, pinapabaunan ako ng 1,000 per day sa La Salle, pero I think I would spend mga 100 — one week na ‘yun… Because I always eat at home,” she said.

At the time, Delavin’s home was a condominium unit situated just across the De La Salla University-Manila campus, where she studied accountancy in 2016.

She resumed her studies, after her “Pinoy Big Brother” stint, in 2019, this time taking up business administration.

Shortly after Delavin’s interview with Abunda was released on Friday, her statement about her allowance quickly made the rounds online, drawing both funny and serious reactions.

Comments ranged from those wishing they had the same allowance as a college student, to those doubting whether Delavin actually managed to only spend P100 for an entire week.

Her fans, meanwhile, came to her defense, claiming that a budget of P100 a week for a student is possible, especially with Delavin’s setup of living just across her school.

Others made light of Delavin’s “rich girl” allowance, while some saw the conversation as an opportunity to point out societal issues.

Here are some of the reactions:

















hoyy 1000 baon ni kisses per day!



KIRSTEN OnPURPLE CHAIR#KISSESxTitoBoyTalkChannel pic.twitter.com/aLxcp9S46d — DONKISS TV®️ (@thedonkisstv) September 10, 2021

Ang daming pawoke dito na out of touch sa reality. 1000 lang yun baon ni Kisses. Nakita niyo ba yung mga bata ngayon sa tiktok at instagram na grabe magflaunt ng chanel bags at luxury cars nila? Ginagawa pa nga nilang content. Just say you envy Kisses & go. #KissesDelavin pic.twitter.com/CUAgROkhHM — Gel • read 2ha y'all (@JustGel_) September 12, 2021

KUNG GUGUSTUHIN MONG MAGTIPID, MAGTITIPID KA! HINDI KASALANAN NI KISSES KUNG SADYANG GASTADOR AT FEELING MAYAMAN KA PAG MAY HAWAK KANG MALAKING PERA!



MAGTIGIL KAYO! AS IF NAMAN KAYO NAGBIBIGAY NG BAON SA KANYA, PARANG MAY AMBAG KAYO SA 1000 NA BINIBIGAY SA KANYA NG PARENTS NIYA! — mix. 🩰 | #Kisses4Universe 💋 (@donkissforkeeps) September 12, 2021

Mas maraming problema sa mundo at sa Pilipinas compared sa 1000 na baon ni Kisses per week at sa 100 na nagagastos niya sa Taft. 🤷‍♀️ — Pirena 🔥 (@zekshielove) September 12, 2021