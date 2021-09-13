Regine Velasquez playfully reacts to interruptions during her turn on stage in the opening number of ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ on Sunday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Interrupted several times to the point of screaming in apparent rage, Regine Velasquez drew amusement with her part in the opening number of “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday, with clips of the performance going viral on social media.

Velasquez was on full-on songbird mode with timeless ballads from the likes of Celine Dion and Whitney Houston, but couldn’t finish any of them because of sudden interruptions with disco versions of the soaring tunes.

Increasingly “frustrated,” Velasquez at one point "walked out."

Seizing a final chance to perform her number, Velasquez returned to the stage, trading her flowy yellow gown for a form-fitting red dress, as she emerged and introduced herself as “BINI Regine,” referring to the energetic P-pop girl group.

This time, Velasquez went with the program, opting for a disco rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”

“Napagod ako!” quipped Velasquez at the end of the number, after enduring several interruptions before finally having her moment.

On Twitter, clips taken from the opening number are going viral, including a compilation of Velasquez being “on crack” — as playfully described by a fan — in response to being ejected off stage.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs Sundays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z Channel 11, iWanTFC, and TFC.