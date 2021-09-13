Senate resolution commends John Arcilla for Venice win

John Arcilla stars in Erik Matti’s ‘On The Job: The Missing 8.’ Reality Entertainment

MANILA — A resolution seeking to commend screen veteran John Arcilla for his best actor win at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival has been filed at the Senate.

The resolution, filed by Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid on Monday, aims to “congratulate and commend” Arcilla for winning the Volpi Cup for Best Actor for his role in “On The Job: The Missing 8.”

The film, directed by Erik Matti, stars Arcilla as a corrupt journalist who questions his loyalty to a politician when eight of his colleagues go missing.

“Ang pagkapanalo ni John Arcilla sa isang prestihiyoso at international award-giving body na gaya ng Venice International Film Festival ay isa lamang patunay na world-class talaga ang talento ng mga Pilipino sa maraming aspeto lalo na sa sining,” Lapid said.

“Nagsisilbing inspirasyon ngayon si Arcilla sa mga artista at ibang pang mga kababayan natin na nasa mundo ng sining para magpursige pa lalo at ipakilala ang galing ng mga Pinoy sa buong mundo.”

Lapid is a former co-star of Arcilla in the ongoing primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” The lawmaker departed the ABS-CBN program in February 2019, ahead of his election bid.

“Saksi ako bilang Pinuno sa Probinsyano kung saan kami nagsama sa galing ni John Arcilla,” Lapid said.

“Marapat lamang na kilalanin natin ang natamong tagumpay ni John Arcilla bilang pagsunod na rin sa sinasabi ng ating Saligang Batas na dapat pahalagahan ang sining at kultura sa ating bansa tungo sa pagpapalakas ng ating pagmamahal sa bayan.”

The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world and is counted among the three most prestigious, alongside Cannes and Berlin.

Arcilla is the first Southeast Asian talent to win best actor in Venice, in its 78-year history.

“On The Job: The Missing 8” made its world premiere in Venice as a full-length movie, leading up to its debut as a series via HBO Go on Sunday.

The sequel comprises the latter four of the six total episodes of the series format, while the first film, originally released in 2013, will be halved as the pilot and second episodes, with additional scenes.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC