Rich Asuncion is pregnant with second child

MANILA -- Former actress and beauty queen Rich Asuncion turned to social media to announce that she is pregnant again with husband Benjamin Mudie.

Asuncion, who is now in based in Australia with her family, recently posted a photo of her with her daughter and a sonogram of her baby on Instagram.

Asuncion tied the knot with Mudie, a rugby player, in a civil ceremony in Hong Kong on May 28, 2018.

They welcomed their first child Isabella Brie in December 2018.

Asuncion and her family decided to move in Australia early last year.

Days before her 32nd birthday last January, Asuncion shared that she finally got her partner visa, which allows her to live in Australia with her husband, who is an Australian citizen.

In an Instagram post last March, Asuncion said that moving to Australia is "one of the best decisions" she made.