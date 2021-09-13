Kaye Abad gives birth to second child

MANILA -- Actress Kaye Abad has given birth to her second child with husband Paul Jake Castillo.

The celebrity couple shared the good news through their newest vlog uploaded on Sunday.

On Instagram, Abad finally posted photos of her second baby boy, Iñigo Leon Castillo, who was born last September 2.

It was last February when Abad announced her second pregnancy through a social media post. They couple also announced earlier thatr they are expecting another boy.

Abad tied the knot with Castillo, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, in Cebu in December 2016, just months after they got engaged.

They welcomed their first child Joaquin in December 2017.



