MANILA – Not even the pandemic could stop Dianne Medina and Rodjun Cruz from celebrating the first birthday of their son Joaquin.

In their newest vlog, the celebrity couple shared all their preparations as well as what transpired at Joaquin’s safari-themed party.

According to Medina, their guests underwent antigen testing just to make sure that they were all safe.

“Since we are under MECQ, we want to observe safety measures and protocols lalo na alam naman natin 'yung nangyayari ngayon. Gusto namin safe and protected si baby Joaquin. But still, we want to celebrate his first birthday to make it more memorable and extra special,” Medina said.

Sharing his wish for his one-year-old son, Cruz said: “You are our answered prayer and greatest blessing. Remember that Mama and Dada will always be here for you to support you all the way. Basta nandito lang kami para alagaan ka at patnubayan ka. Lagi kaming magiging proud sayo. We love you baby.”

Medina, on the other hand, said Joaquin gives their family so much hope even amid this global pandemic. She also vowed to always be there for her son and to support his aspirations when he grows up.

“Know that we are always here for you. I wish you nothing but the best. I wish you more blessings anak. I hope that God will send us divine protection so He will protect you from the virus and He will always keep you safe. May you grow up to be healthy and normal. We are just here to support you all the way. Mahal na mahal ka namin ni Daddy Rodjun, anak,” she said.

Medina and Cruz tied the knot in December 2019 after being in a relationship for more than a decade.