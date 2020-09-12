Korina tells kids’ bashers: ‘Magnega kayo hanggang gusto niyo, basta ako masaya’

MANILA - On Instagram, TV personality Korina Sanchez regularly posts pictures of her twins, Pepe and Pilar, offering glimpses of her life as a mother.

But this has not come without criticism, with some social media users questioning her children's legitimacy who were conceived through a surrogate in the US.

"Alam mo, ayaw nila maniwala na anak ko si Pepe. Alam mo na, 'yung mga naghihinala ng mga kung ano-ano. Baka binili ko lang sa supermarket ang mga fetus. May mga ganiyan," she told "Gandang Gabi na Vice" on Saturday.

And true to her Internet moniker the "Bruha slayer," the former news anchor is not one to back down against her bashers, especially when it comes to her children.

"Sabi ko, magnega kayo hanggang gusto niyo. Basta ako masaya. Goodbye. Bruha please leave," she said.

Sanchez, 55, and her husband, former senator Mar Roxas, 63, welcomed the twins in 2019 after nearly a decade when they tied the knot.

The arrival of their children has brought nothing but happiness, said Sanchez, who likened the twins to "tawas" or alum -- a natural deodorant popular in the Philippines.

"Ang tawag ko sa kanila [ay] tawas. Tawas sa nega ng buhay," she said.

"Pilar, masama ang mood ko. Gumaganda ang mood.

"Tapos si Pepe, kapag lumapit sa 'yo, mapungay ang mata. Sabi niya sa akin, alam mo ang tawag sa akin ni Pepe, Ma'am. 'Yan ang tawag ng yaya niya sa akin.

"Titingin lang siya sa akin at ngingiti. Hay naku, nawala na lahat ng problema at pagod ko. Gano'n talaga," she added.

As she becomes more active on social media, Sanchez said she wished nothing but positivity.

"Ang decision ko sa online ko, gusto ko lahat positive lang . . . It's such a powerful medium. Dapat gamiitin 'yan na mag-spread ng good vibes at positivity kaysa lungkot at nega," she said.