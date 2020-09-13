Home  >  Entertainment

Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio dance to 'Que Calor' in new collaboration

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2020 02:21 PM

Darren Espanto and AC Bonifacio reunited for an explosive dance number which their fans surely missed.

This after the two got together in Vancouver in Canada to shoot their dance routine to the tune of “Que Calor.” 

Their collaboration aired on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

It is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.

