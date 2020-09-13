Ben&Ben pays tribute to Route 196 by performing unreleased song

MANILA - Ben&Ben uploaded on Sunday a video of them performing an unreleased song as they paid tribute to the venue where they started as a band.

Posted on Facebook, the OPM group said they dedicate their track called "Dahilan" to Route 196, which announced last month that it will permanently close after 15 years of operations.

Since the coronavirus-induced lockdown started in mid-March this year, the live band scene and bar businesses have been struggling to stay afloat.

Aside from Ben&Ben, other bands and solo musicians who also took the stage of Route 196 are The Itchyworms, Ebe Dancel, Radioactive Sago Project and Hijo.

Route 196 is located along Katipunan Avenue near the Boni Serrano underpass in Quezon City.