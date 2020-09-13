After KC's 'Unready' vlog, Sharon Cuneta does make-up tutorial video

MANILA - After her daughter KC Concepcion did a vlog showing herself “getting unready” by completely removing all her make-up, it’s Sharon Cuneta’s turn to do a tutorial.

For her September 10 entry on the Sharon Cuneta Network on YouTube, the screen veteran did a 24-minute make-up tutorial which she does every time she’s in a hurry.

“Here's something that I know you've all been asking for! My first DIY Makeup Tutorial on the channel,” she wrote in the caption of her vlog.

“First I'll show you how I do it simply on my own and later, how my Peachy does it when I have a guesting or TV appearance,” she added.

With her new entry, Cuneta is hoping her viewers would have have as much fun watching it as much as she did documenting it.

Watch how Cuneta achieves her looks in the make-up tutorial video below.