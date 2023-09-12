Showtime's Imogen records revival of 'Sana'

MANILA -- Young artist Imogen Cantong of "It's Showtime's" Batang Cute-po has released her own version of the OPM classic "Sana," which has been previously recorded by various local artists.

Imogen's "Sana" is now available on various digital music platforms while the track's lyric and performance videos are now uploaded on YouTube channel of Star Music.

The OPM classic was composed by singer-songwriter Florante de Leon. Imogen's version of "Sana" was arranged and produced by her dad Rey Cantong of the band Six Part Invention.

This is her follow-up to her debut single "Da Da Da" which highlights the unique joys of Filipino childhood.

Imogen is also behind the viral "Mini Ms. U" theme song.

