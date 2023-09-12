MANILA -- Actress-host Toni Gonzaga had their first family photo with her newest baby, Paulina Celestine or Polly.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Gonzaga shared new family photos of her, husband Paul Soriano and their children, which were taken by The Stork Studio.

"One month as a family of four," Gonzaga wrote in one of her updates.

Gonzaga gave birth to her second child on August 11.

Gonzaga and Soriano, who got married in 2015, welcomed their first child, Seve in September 2016.

From the archives: