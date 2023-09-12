Lauv serenades Filipinos in fast food chain

MANILA — American singer Lauv serenaded Filipinos in fast food chain after his concert tour over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, Lauv shared how excited he is to try the popular fast food restaurant Jollibee and saw a mic used to announce orders.

"It was a Monday in Manila. I finished a photoshoot and got hungry so we went to @jollibee to catch some grub and then THIS happened," he shared in the caption.

He was then asked by the crew of the fast food chain to sing and he serenaded the Filipinos with his hit "I Like Me Better."

"I can't believe they let me do this, (not gonna lie) I'm kinda nervous," he said in the video.

Lauv returned to the Philippines for a two-day concert -- Waterfront Hotel Cebu on September 9 and then at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 11.

He released his most recent album “All 4 Nothing” last year.

