South Korean singer and actor Lee Junho. Photo: Instagram/le2jh

South Korean singer and actor Lee Junho, who recently starred in the hit romantic comedy series "King the Land," is heading to Manila in November to charm his Filipino fans.

On X (formerly Twitter), the 33-year-old artist announced Tuesday he would embark on his first fan meeting tour which includes a Manila stop on November 11.

LEE JUNHO 1st FANMEETING TOUR

<JUNHO THE MOMENT 2023>



➠ 10.14 TAIPEI

➠ 11.04 MACAU

➠ 11.11 MANILA

➠ 11.18 KUALA LUMPUR

➠ 11.25 JAKARTA

➠ 12.02 HONG KONG

➠ 12.08 SINGAPORE

➠ 12.10 BANGKOK#이준호 #LEEJUNHO#준호 #JUNHO#JUNHO_THE_MOMENT_2023 pic.twitter.com/Ds5IONOSBG — LEE JUNHO Official (@follow_leejunho) September 12, 2023

Further details, such as the exact venue and ticket prices, were not immediately available.

The tour will commence in Taiwan on October 14 before moving to other Asian cities, with a final stop in Thailand on December 10.

Junho debuted in 2008 as a member of the boy band 2PM, known for popularizing the "beastly idol" concept by taking on a more masculine image compared to other male acts. The group's notable songs include "Again & Again," "Heartbeat" and "My House."

He also pursued an acting career, winning Best Actor at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards for his role in the 2021 historical drama "The Red Sleeve."

Most recently, Junho starred in "King the Land," playing an heir to a luxury hotel conglomerate who falls in love with his employee, portrayed by Girls' Generation member Yoona.

Junho's bandmate in 2PM, Taecyeon, is also slated to hold a fan meeting in the country this September.

