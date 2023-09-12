Kaye Abad surprised at enduring impact of 'Tabing Ilog'

MANILA – Kaye Abad has completed shooting her upcoming film with her fellow "Tabing Ilog" alumni Patrick Garcia and Paolo Contis.

During her conversation with DJ Jhai Ho on "Teleradyo Serbisyo," Abad said they wrapped up filming a while back, and the movie is now in the post-production editing phase.

“We’re done shooting for the film. I think kakatapos lang nilang mag-edit so I am excited to see the rough edited version. Hopefully, end of this year [lalabas], but I am not sure,” she said.

Although the movie brings back memories of their "Tabing Ilog" era, Abad made it clear that its storyline has no ties to the ABS-CBN youth drama series.

“Actually wala siyang kinalaman sa ‘Tabing Ilog.’ I think natuwa lang ang producer that nakuha niya kaming tatlo and apparently ang location sa Nueva Ecija, they own a space also na tabing ilog. So, nag-shoot kami sa tabing ilog. But ang story walang kinalaman sa ‘Tabing Ilog,’” she said.

Abad said she is pleasantly surprised at the considerable number of people who are still eager to witness a complete "Tabing Ilog" gathering in either another show or simply reuniting as a group.

“Actually medyo nakakagulat na until now, nakaka-remember pa rin sila about it. Super vivid 'yung memories nila with ‘Tabing Ilog.’ Lagi ko ngang sinasabi na nasu-surprise ako because while we are doing ‘Tabing Ilog,’ we didn’t know na ganun pala talaga 'yung impact ng show sa mga tao,” she said.

“We did not know, we were just taping. Until mga 10 years after, 'yun pa rin ang mga naaalala ng tao. Nakakagulat na ganun pala talaga 'yung impact ng ‘Tabing Ilog’ sa mga tao na kahit ang dami ko nang nagawang serye, yun pa rin ang naaalala nila sa akin,” she added.

The three are reuniting for a still-untitled upcoming film produced by Mavx Productions.

Contis and Abad will play a couple, while Garcia plays a celebrity. The three characters' friendship will then be tested in the movie.

