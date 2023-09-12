MANILA – Kaye Abad has spoken about the viral video capturing her grocery shopping while accompanied by several bodyguards.

Speaking with DJ Jhai Ho on “Teleradyo Serbisyo,” Abad clarified that she didn't personally hire the security personnel. Instead, they were assigned by the supermarket she is collaborating with.

“Nakakaloka. Actually in-explain ko na iyan. I did not know that it was going viral until my friends sent me photos. I explained myself on social media na I did a collaboration with this supermarket. So nagpadala sila ng bodyguards,” she said.

“The bodyguards work for the supermarket and then I told them na hindi ko na kailangan ng bodyguards kasi 'yung mga Cebuanos, sanay naman na sa akin na nag-iikot ikot lang ako sa mall mag-isa. But then sabi nila, ‘Sige lang ma’am.’ Kasi inutos daw sa kanila. So sabi ko okay. 'Yun ang nag-viral. Hindi po sa aking bodyguards yun. Sa supermarket po,” she added.

Abad also played down the situation, mentioning that she doesn't even have her own driver.

“Sabi ko nga, wala nga akong driver, bodyguards pa?” she said, laughing.

Abad and her husband, Paul Jake Castillo, along with their two children, are presently residing in Cebu.

She recently completed shooting an upcoming film with her "Tabing Ilog" co-stars Paolo Contis and Patrick Garcia.

Abad indicated that she isn't prepared to take on another TV series at this time, as her youngest child had just turned 2 years old.