Jason Abalos posts photo of newborn baby for first time

MANILA – Actor-politician Jason Abalos has provided his fans with a sneak peek of his first child with wife Vickie Rushton.

Abalos shared a photo on his personal Instagram account of him cradling his peacefully slumbering baby, swathed snugly in a soft blanket.

Although he left the caption empty, numerous internet users flooded him with well-wishing messages, acknowledging his new role as a father.

Abalos and Rushton welcomed their first child on September 1.

Last year, after 10 years of being in a relationship, Abalos and Rushton exchanged wedding vows at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Silang, Cavite.

The former Kapamilya leading man and the pageant titlist have been together for 11 years. They first went public with their relationship in 2011, but had been dating as early as 2010.

Abalos rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of “Star Circle Quest,” while Rushton crossed over to showbiz from pageantry via the 2014 edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”