MANILA — Actor Ian Veneracion has ended his journey as Menandro in the latest episode of "The Iron Heart" aired Tuesday.

In their attempt to save Priam (Albert Martinez), Apollo's (Richard Gutierrez) group is on a disadvantage as they were surrounded by the team of Menardo.

During their encounter, Priam immediately shot Menanrdo followed by a more shots from Apollo. To ensure his death, the protagonist threw a bomb on his corpse.

KALABAN NG KASAMAAN, KAKAMPI NG HUSTISYA 🫡



MARAMING SALAMAT SA MATAPANG NA PAKIKIPAGLABAN, MENANDRO. 🕊#TIHExtraction #TheIronHeart pic.twitter.com/otvKCYPBA2 — STAR CREATIVES (@StarCreativesTV) September 12, 2023

"KALABAN NG KASAMAAN, KAKAMPI NG HUSTISYA. MARAMING SALAMAT SA MATAPANG NA PAKIKIPAGLABAN, MENANDRO," Star Creatives said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

