How JC de Vera keeps his family life private

MANILA -- Actor JC de Vera has kept his family life as private as possible.

"I shy away from social media," De Vera told ABS-CBN News in an interview on the sidelines of a bloggers' conference for ABS-CBN hit afternoon series "Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin."

"Nagpo-post naman ako, pero hindi 'yung bawat kilos at bawat galaw ng pamilya ko ay nasa social media. That's one way," De Vera shared.

The Kapamilya actor also shared that having a small circle of friends also helps in his private family life.

"I have a small circle lang din kasi, like 'yung pamilya talaga namin is small. We have friends, small circle of friends so alam mo 'yon. Hindi rin kami palalabas na mga tao. So naki-keep talaga namin 'yung privacy namin. Then we are happy with that na kami-kami lang," he said.

"Yun nga ang main thing doon ay 'yung social media. Siguro hindi namin talaga ipinapakita lahat sa social media kasi I fully understand na ako lang 'yung nasa show business at ayaw kong ma-involve ang pamilya ko doon sa industriyang pinapasukan ko di ba? Lalo na ang kids ko [kung] nag-aaral sila, marami ang magtatanong sa kanila kung tatay ba nila ako or how does it feel ba na ang tatay mo ay nakikita sa TV. So staff like that parang ayaw kong ma-put ang family ko into that situation. Gusto ko kapag natanong sila ng time na 'yon they know how to answer privately pa rin. 'Yung parang hindi pa rin nila ikukuwento kung ano 'yung buhay talaga namin, kasi ano pa ang ipapakita namin, 'di ba?" he explained.

De Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz have two children. Their eldest is Lana, who is now five years old, and their newborn baby girl, Laura.

In the interview, De Vera also admitted that he and his wife are still open of having another baby, but stressed that it won't happen soon.

"Pinag-uusapan namin, kasi ang happy eh. Ang ganda sa pakiramdam 'yung nagba-bonding kayo apat na kami, dati tatlo lang. Tapos nadagdag yun isa parang ang ganda nung environment, very positive. So alam mo 'yung pinag-uusapan pa lang naman pero not anytime soon. Kasi siyempre kakapanganak lang nung isa, hindi pa kami nakakapag-adjust. So hopefully within a few years siguro makapag-decide kami. Pero if you are going to ask kung next year na ba, no," he said.

Currently, De Vera is busy with hit afternoon series "Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin" with lead star Jane Oineza.

Directed by FM Reyes and Benedict Mique, also part of the series are Tony Labrusca and Ria Atayde.

Produced by JRB Creative Production, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" which aired its pilot last July 25, is a collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.

“Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin” airs on Mondays thru Fridays at 3:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.

