MANILA -- After starring in the 2022 series "A Family Affair," Kapamilya leading men Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby are reuniting for a new movie, this time with Kapuso star Jennylyn Mercado.

The three are set to star in the upcoming film "All About My Wife."

This also marks Milby's reunion with Mercado after they starred in the 2015 romantic-comedy film "The Prenup."



The upcoming project was announced by Cornerstone Entertainment Inc., the talent agency of Milby, through a social media post.

"All About My Wife" is an adaptation of the 2012 Korean romantic-comedy movie and will be produced by CreaZion Studios.

The three stars will start filming soon.